Boston schools reopen Tuesday: What drivers need to know as 600+ buses hit the roads

Boston Public Schools students are heading back to class Tuesday, and drivers should expect more traffic, more pedestrians and hundreds of school buses on the roads.

More than 600 BPS buses are expected to hit Boston streets as tens of thousands of students return to school.

That means drivers should give themselves extra time Tuesday morning and be especially alert in neighborhoods and around school zones.

BPS transportation officials have been preparing for the first day of school by mapping out roughly 1,500 bus routes across the city.

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“Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and on-time transportation for Boston students,” said Dan Rosengard, Executive Director of Boston Public Schools Transportation, in a BPS YouTube video.

BPS is also using its “Zoom” transportation technology to monitor buses throughout the day.

The system uses GPS to track each bus and can monitor when students get on and off.

It can also flag buses that are running behind schedule.

Rosengard said that gives transportation officials the ability to address delays before they become bigger problems.

“One of the major efficiency gains was moving from a reactive approach to a proactive one,” Rosengard said.

The buses aren’t the only thing drivers will need to watch for.

Thousands of students will be walking, biking and crossing streets as they make their way to school.

BPS parent Tyrone Rutledge urged drivers to slow down and pay attention, particularly on neighborhood streets.

“Take your time coming up and down the side streets, main roads,” Rutledge said. “They’re smaller than our cars sometimes, so you won’t always see them.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the superintendent of Boston Public Schools are expected to greet students at Holland Elementary School in Dorchester beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

With the new school year beginning, drivers across Boston should expect a busy morning commute and should slow down around school buses, crosswalks and neighborhood streets.

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