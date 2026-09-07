Major Mass. school district closed Tuesday following “cyber incident”

Schools in a major Massachusetts city will be closed Tuesday following a “cyber incident”.

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Sonia Dinnall notified families Monday that the cyber incident interrupted service for a few essential school operations.

The day of shutdown will allow district officials to address the issue fully, she says.

“We understand that an unexpected closure creates significant challenges and we appreciate the patience, flexibility and understanding of the entire Springfield Public Schools community as we work to address this incident and restore systems,” said Dinnall.

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All school staff and students with school-issued laptops have been directed to stay off of district network systems until further notice.

“The decision to close schools is not made lightly”, Dinnall added. “The most important consideration will always be the health and safety of those inside our school buildings. We simply are not willing to risk any lapse in that.”

The school closure will also allow administrators to organize backup plans for non-essential technology tools, such as attendance reporting, whenever school does resume.

After-school activities are also cancelled.

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