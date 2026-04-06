Ex-Lowell officer facing criminal charge for illegal database search

LOWELL, Mass. — A former Lowell police officer, who resigned amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, is facing a criminal charge for allegedly abusing his access to restricted law enforcement data.

Dylan DaSilva, 32, appeared briefly at the Lowell Judicial Center to plead not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully accessing criminal records.

The new allegations surfaced during an internal investigation into DaSilva’s conduct in September, which led to a search of his personal cell phone. According to court documents, investigators discovered a text exchange in which a friend asked DaSilva to check if a specific individual had any active warrants.

Prosecutors allege that DaSilva then used the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) database—a strictly controlled FBI tool reserved for official law enforcement business—to run the unauthorized search.

The court appearance follows months of reporting by 25 Investigates into DaSilva’s sudden resignation from the department last November. Sources previously indicated the resignation was tied to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl DaSilva met while responding to a mental health call.

Additional women have since come forward claiming DaSilva used official police records to obtain their contact information and solicit dates.

The Lowell Police Department recently released DaSilva’s disciplinary files following a four-month legal battle and an order from the Secretary of State’s office. The department produced the records with heavy redactions making it impossible to decipher the scope of the initial probe and how it was handled by the administration.

DaSilva made a quick exit from court and his attorney declined to comment following his two-minute court appearance.

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