Mass. U.S. Senate debate blog: Dems. Ed Markey, Seth Moulton face off on Boston 25

DEDHAM, Mass. — With just 29 days until the Massachusetts primary election, voters are getting a chance to hear directly from the two Democrats competing for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination.

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third full term in the Senate. The 80-year-old Democrat faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, who has represented Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the House of Representatives for the past 12 years.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the general election in November, where Republican John Deaton awaits.

Boston 25 News and GBH News are partnering to host a live debate between Markey and Moulton on Monday night at the Boston 25 studios in Dedham.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh serves as one of the moderators, questioning the candidates on issues important to Massachusetts voters. The debate also features questions submitted by viewers.

The debate airs live on Boston 25 News and is also livestreamed on Boston25News.com and Boston 25’s Facebook, YouTube, and X pages.

Watch the debate:

Live debate updates:

August 3, 2026, 7:56 PM

CLOSING STATEMENTS

Both candidates close out the U.S. Senate Primary Debate with their final remarks.

U.S. Senate Primary Debate Closing Statements

August 3, 2026, 7:54 PM

LIGHTNING ROUND

We are now moving into our lightning round. Candidates will have five seconds to respond to each. *ORDER*

KERRY: Who should the Democrats’ next leader in the Senate be?

ADAM: Would you support another government shutdown to achieve democratic victories or block President Trump’s agenda?

LIGHTNING ROUND

August 3, 2026, 7:53 PM

QUESTION 22:

To both candidates, what was your signature legislative achievement? And when was it passed?

Q 22: Signature achievement

August 3, 2026, 7:51 PM

QUESTION 21:

This question comes from a GBH listener, and it is for both candidates: What is the one vote you took that you wish you could change?

Q 21: Voting record

August 3, 2026, 7:49 PM

QUESTION 20:

This question comes from a Boston 25 viewer: How long is too long to hold public office? Do you support term limits and if so, what are they?

Q 20: Term limits

August 3, 2026, 7:48 PM

QUESTION 19:

This question comes from a GBH listener: What do you support/oppose that you believe your opponent does not?

Q 19: Opponent's views

August 3, 2026, 7:45 PM

QUESTION 18:

The next question came from a Boston 25 News viewer and is for both candidates? Do you believe that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza?

Q 18: Israel and the War in Gaza

August 3, 2026, 7:40 PM

QUESTION 17:

The following question comes from our partner, El Planeta is for both candidates. In Massachusetts, we have seen people with valid work permits or pending immigration cases detained. If the Democratic Party regains control of the Senate, what specific legislation would you advance to guarantee transparency and due process?

Q 17: Immigration debate

August 3, 2026, 7:37 PM

QUESTION 16:

Do you identify as a progressive Democrat? Why or why not?

Q 15: Political identity

August 3, 2026, 7:33 PM

QUESTION 15:

The following question comes from our partner, El Planeta is for both candidates. In Massachusetts, we have seen people with valid work permits or pending immigration cases detained. If the Democratic Party regains control of the Senate, what specific legislation would you advance to guarantee transparency and due process?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: Immigration crisis

August 3, 2026, 7:33 PM

QUESTION 14:

This question is for both candidates. Healthcare costs are soaring. What is one reform you have proposed or plan to propose to reign them in?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: Combatting rising healthcare costs

August 3, 2026, 7:30 PM

QUESTION 13:

There is widespread concern that AI can trigger job loss, jeopardize privacy, and generally erode our ability to think as humans. What is the federal government’s job in fighting AI?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: Regulating AI

August 3, 2026, 7:28 PM

QUESTION 12:

This question is for both candidates. Massachusetts is competing for AI investment, but AI data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, water, and land. And there is fear around AI causing massive loss of jobs. Is AI a force to good or a force to be reckoned with?

Q 12: Data centers

August 3, 2026, 7:28 PM

QUESTION 11:

This question comes from our partner Bay State Banner and is for both candidates. Due to historic redlining, dense paving, and industrial zoning, many communities of color experience significantly higher urban heat island effects, higher asthma rates, and less canopy cover. How are you addressing climate impacts in underserved communities?

Q 11: Enviromental concerns

August 3, 2026, 7:23 PM

QUESTION 10:

Both of you have stated your opposition to the war in Iran. We are a little more than 5 months into the conflict. If the war is ended, what action would you support if Iran moved—again-- to shut down the Strait of Hormuz?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: War in Iran

August 3, 2026, 7:23 PM

QUESTION NINE: (OPEN TOPIC)

Now we have an opportunity for each candidate to ask each other a question. The campaigns were given the opportunity to prepare this question in advance. A coin toss was used to decide which candidate gets to ask their question first. Senator Markey, you may ask your question now.

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: Open topic time

August 3, 2026, 7:20 PM

QUESTION EIGHT:

You both have called for ICE to be abolished. If the agency is dismantled, how does the United States effectively enforce immigration law?

Q8: Stance on ICE

August 3, 2026, 7:17 PM

QUESTION SEVEN:

Each of you has suggested that your Democratic opponent has engaged in some type of financial impropriety. What, specifically, do you think they’ve done wrong?

Q7: Financial impropriety allegations

August 3, 2026, 7:14 PM

QUESTION SIX:

Senator Markey--The Republican candidate for Senate, John Deaton, has launched a satirical website suggesting you don’t spend enough time in Massachusetts. In a recent ad, Congressman Moulton said you spend too much time in D.C. His campaign team has implied you don’t live here. Senator Markey, how much time do you spend in our state?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: How much time do you spend in the state?

August 3, 2026, 7:11 PM

QUESTION FIVE:

Congressman Moulton in your last debate when asked about student athletes who are transgender you said, “To anyone out there listening tonight, anyone in the LGBTQ community or anyone else, I stand with you because I’ve always stood with you.” But after the last presidential election, you said: “I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.” Which is it?

Ed Markey-Seth Moulton Senate debate on Boston 25: Views on transgender student-athletes?

August 3, 2026, 7:08 PM

QUESTION FOUR:

This question is for both candidates. Massachusetts ratepayers are paying some of the highest energy costs in the country. If Democrats regain control of the House and Senate in the midterms, Senator Markey what is the biggest step you can take to bring down the cost utility costs?

Q4: Utility costs

August 3, 2026, 7:05 PM

QUESTION THREE:

Congressman Seth Moulton, your campaign has been criticized by some for being ageist. If Ed Markey was 65 years old – would you still be in this race?

Q3: Age issue

QUESTION TWO:

Senator Markey—you have committed to not seeking another term after this one. Should you win, what would you do in the event you could no longer effectively serve?

Q2: Political future

August 3, 2026, 7:03 PM

QUESTION ONE:

In poll after poll, Massachusetts residents cited cost of living and housing affordability as their top concerns. As so many people watching or listening to this debate right now are making difficult financial decisions, Congressman Moulton, what—as a U.S.Senator—will you do to help them?

Q1: Cost of living

August 3, 2026, 7 PM

The U.S. Senate Debate begins! Listen to opening statements from both candidates.

2026 U.S. Senate Debate Opening Remarks

August 3, 2026, 6:46 PM

Boston 25’s Lisa Gresci and Kerry Kavanaugh provide a quick preview ahead of tonight’s debate.

August 3, 2026, 6:38 PM

Supporters for both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Ed Markey and Seth Moulton gathered outside the Boston 25 News Headquarters.

August 3, 2026, 3 PM

With the Massachusetts primary just weeks away, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Ed Markey and Seth Moulton will face off in a live debate hosted by Boston 25 News and GBH News at 7 p.m.

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