25 Investigates wins access to records shielded by Lowell police

LOWELL, Mass. — The Massachusetts Supervisor of Records has issued a ruling in a 4-month transparency battle. The Lowell Police Department has been ordered to turn over internal reports and documents concerning a former officer and his alleged relationship with a vulnerable teenager. The decision, handed down by the Secretary of State’s office, marks a victory for accountability following a persistent push by 25 Investigates.

The investigation began in December 2025 when 25 Investigates reporter Ted Daniel sought records to confirm what sources had shared regarding ex-Lowell Police Officer Dylan DaSilva. The sources alleged that DaSilva was caught in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl he met while responding to a mental health call. The Lowell Police administration fought the records request at every turn, refusing to confirm those details or release any of their internal documents, citing privacy concerns.

Justin Silverman, Executive Director of the New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC), noted that the ruling reaffirms that public agencies cannot deny access to records without legitimate legal justification. “The public records law provides tools already, ways for the police department to protect legitimate privacy interests while also furthering the public’s right to know,” Silverman said.

Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc previously maintained that releasing the documents, even in a redacted form, would violate Massachusetts General Law. However, after a private inspection of the records by the Supervisor of Records, the state determined that the department’s blanket denial was not legally justified.

While the Supervisor’s order allows the department to withhold body camera footage to protect the privacy of a potential victim, it rejected the department’s attempt to keep the rest of the file secret. The order specifically requires the release of police reports, dispatch records, and internal affairs documents. The department is permitted only to remove specific medical information that relates to a “specifically named individual”.

“Ultimately, the police department is now being told that they need to do the right thing to release this information,” Silverman said. The state has given the Lowell Police Department ten business days to provide a response consistent with the order. 25 Investigates should soon have the internal reports that detail exactly what happened and how the department handled a scandal involving one of its own officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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