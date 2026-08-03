Tonight on Boston 25: Ed Markey, Seth Moulton set to face off in Democratic U.S. Senate debate

DEDHAM, Mass. — With just 29 days until the Massachusetts primary election, voters will get a chance to hear directly from the two Democrats competing for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination.

Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is seeking a third full term in the Senate. The 80-year-old Democrat faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, who has represented Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the House of Representatives for the past 12 years.

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the general election in November, where Republican John Deaton awaits.

Boston 25 News and GBH News are partnering to host a live debate between Markey and Moulton on Monday night at the Boston 25 studios in Dedham.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh will serve as one of the moderators, questioning the candidates on issues important to Massachusetts voters. The debate will also feature questions submitted by viewers.

The debate will air live on Boston 25 News beginning at 7 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on Boston25News.com and Boston 25’s Facebook, YouTube, and X pages.

It will provide voters with an opportunity to hear the candidates’ positions as the race enters its final stretch before the September primary.

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