25 Investigates: more women accuse former Lowell cop of using police records to solicit dates

LOWELL, Mass. — New allegations of misconduct are surfacing against a former Lowell police officer who resigned in November following what multiple sources describe as a sex scandal involving a teenager in crisis.

Two additional women have now come forward to 25 Investigates, claiming they received unsolicited and “unwanted” text messages from the officer after providing their personal contact information during official police business.

The former officer, 32-year-old Dylan DaSilva, abruptly resigned from the Lowell Police Department in November. His departure followed reports that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl whom he met while responding to a call regarding her mental health.

Now, sisters-in-law Alex Kelley and Jenn (who requested her last name be withheld for privacy) say they were also contacted by DaSilva.

The two women had separate, unrelated interactions with Lowell Police in 2024 where they provided their names and private cell phone numbers for official records.

Both women allege that shortly after those interactions, they began receiving text messages from a man identifying himself as Lowell Police Officer Dylan DaSilva.

“I saw the story and I thought that was crazy,” said Kelley, referring to this 25 Investigates report on DaSilva’s resignation.

“I had a similar situation where I had to call the police and then, just like a few days later, I got a text message,” Jenn told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel.

Kelley says the man she identified as DaSilva responded to a call at her home and took her information. In the weeks that followed, she says he began sending her photos of himself.

In a bizarre twist, Kelley was unaware that her sister-in-law, Jenn, had a nearly identical experience until Jenn brought it up in conversation.

Jenn says her only contact with the department was a 911 call she placed just days before the messages arrived.

“They asked me for my name and my phone number,” Jenn said. “That would be the only way a police officer would get my telephone number.”

When the two women compared their phones, they discovered the messages came from the same number and included the same photograph of DaSilva.

Neither woman lodged official complaints, but Kelley said she reported the texts to a Lowell officer she knew personally back in 2024.

By email, Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Marc LeBlanc stated that the alleged contact with these two women had “not previously been reported” to the department’s command staff. LeBlanc added that the department would like to speak with both women regarding their claims.

Efforts to reach DaSilva for comment have been unsuccessful. A visit to his home in January and multiple calls Thursday to the phone number used to text the women resulted in no response.

The Lowell Police Department has refused to release internal affairs files, body camera footage, or police reports associated with DaSilva’s misconduct, citing privacy restrictions of a third party. The department maintains that releasing the records would be a violation of the law.

The matter remains under review by the Secretary of State’s office, which will determine if the records can be released in a redacted form to provide transparency.

“I figured something’s going to come about this,” Kelley said of her decision to come forward. “If he is doing this to lots of people, eventually something’s gonna happen.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

