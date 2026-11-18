BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A former Cape Cod rowing coach is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on child rape charges following his arrest in New York City earlier this month.

Guy Monseair, 57, is charged with four counts of aggravated child rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Investigators say the charges stem from Monseair’s time as a coach with several rowing clubs on Cape Cod. He was taken into custody on Nov. 5 in the Bronx, where he was reportedly coaching at another rowing club.

Additional details on the allegations against Monseair are expected to be revealed when he appears before a Barnstable District Court judge.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Barnstable police detectives Dennis Reddy or Catarina Parache.

An investigation remains ongoing.

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