Former Cape Cod rowing coach arrested in New York City on charges of rape

A former Cape Cod rowing club coach has been arrested in New York City on charges of sexual assault and rape stemming from his time working in Massachusetts.

Last month, Barnstable police detectives began investigating Guy Monseair after being made aware of several alleged incidents while he coached at several rowing clubs on Cape Cod.

Yesterday, Barnstable police received a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody on Thursday in the Bronx, where he was living, with assistance from New York City police.

Monseair is charged with four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, pending extradition to Massachusetts.

“The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the NYPD, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Boston, and HSI New York for their assistance in this investigation,” Barnstable police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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