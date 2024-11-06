‘To say I’m disappointed is an understatement’: Rich Shertenlieb’s show on WZLX gets canceled

BOSTON — Rich Shertenlieb, a former longtime radio host at 98.5 The Sports Hub, announced earlier this week that he has been dismissed from WZLX.

Shertenlieb’s dismissal from the classic rock station comes less than six months after the debut of his morning drive program, “The Rich Shertenlieb Show,” which launched on May 20.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” Shertenlieb said in a series of statements on X. “I LOVED this show. I loved our listeners. And I already miss you.”

Shertenlieb said he and his co-hosts launched the show with a plan to build chemistry over the summer with the vision for the show coming to fruition by the arrival of football season, but management decided to alter the format just over two months into the show.

“They wanted music, I did not. However, despite my disagreement about the decision, I agreed to move forward and music was added,” Shertenlieb explained.

The Rich Shertenlieb Show never gained traction in the morning drive time slot, falling well behind 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Hardy” and WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” radio programs.

From June 20-Sept. 11, Shertenlieb’s show finished 14th in the summer rating period with a 1.8 share in the men 25-54 demographic, The Boston Globe reported.

Shertenlieb dominated morning radio ratings in Boston for several years while working with Fred Toucher at 98.5 The Sports Hub but the tension on the show ultimately led to a parting of ways.

