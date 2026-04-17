‘Everyone is energized’: Local businesses gear up for Boston marathon, prepping for World Cup crowds

BOSTON — Marathon Monday is already one of the busiest days of the year, but this year there’s even more pressure to get it right. First Watch along Boylston Street has a game plan in place before and after runners cross the finish line.

General Manager at First Watch, Wally Berrios, tells Boston 25 News says start time for staff is already set for 5 a.m. on Monday.

“We’re preparing, you know, we are very well known for our breakfast, we have million-dollar bacon, you know, for all the champions, our fresh juice, we are one hundred percent ready,” said Berrios.

This location along Boylston just opened in January; several other shops are in place across New England, ready for the challenge this weekend and for World Cup crowds!

“One of the things we are aware of right, and we’re using our other locations, by that time we’re going to have three locations because right now we have Hanover, which was our first location here in Massachusetts. We’re the second, and then we’re headed to Nashua. The good thing about that is that all the teams will be helping us as well,” said Berrios.

City officials are urging businesses to prepare early, with traffic, transportation challenges and a major economic boost up ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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