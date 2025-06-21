‘Every day is a tough day’: Loved ones honor 25-year milestone since mother’s unsolved disappearance

TAUNTON, Mass. — Family and friends are honoring the difficult 25-year milestone since the mother of two, Debra Melo, was last seen.

Loved ones gathered at Memorial Park in Taunton Friday night, a quarter of a century after the unsolved disappearance.

Attendees wore Melo’s favorite color, yellow, with a dragonfly representing her.

They stressed the importance of never giving up hope for a break in the case.

“It blows my mind that there’s so many things and so much stuff that went on, and there’s not any clues to find out exactly where she is,” said sister Patricia White.

White said she remembers her older sister’s laughter and charisma like it was yesterday.

“It’s been a long time, and every day is a tough day for her family,” said White. “I hope that someone will come forward with any little thing that could help.”

Family members have always questioned the account shared by Debra’s husband, Luis Melo.

He told police they got into an argument about money while driving along Route 18 in Weymouth.

He said she demanded that he pull over before storming out of the car.

She hasn’t been seen since.

“Right from the very beginning, there’s conflicting stories. Nothing’s adding up,” said brother-in-law Steve DeMoura. “For him to not be involved in anything we’ve ever had, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Melo went to the Weymouth Police station the following day to report his wife missing.

Police searched his home and car with his consent, but never found anything.

Boston 25 News attempted to get a comment from Luis Melo at his home on Tuesday, but no one answered the door.

Debra’s nieces told Boston 25 News their aunt’s disappearance has carried a heavy weight for most of their lives.

“It’s definitely changed the way we looked at life and how I’ve grown up,” said niece Kailey DeMoura.

Family members said finding out what really happened would bring a sense of closure they’ve never had.

“I’ve spent my whole life looking for her,” said niece Olivia Whalon. “It’s such a big part of all of our lives. To finally have that closure would mean the world to us.”

Melo is currently listed as missing in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

If you have any information about Melo’s disappearance, you’re asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 1.855.MA.SOLVE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group