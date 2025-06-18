25 years later, the search continues for missing Taunton mom, Debra Melo

TAUNTON, Mass. — It was 25 years ago this week that Taunton mom Debra Melo disappeared.

A quarter of a century later, her family is still looking for her.

Steve DeMoura has never stopped looking for his sister-in-law, Debra Melo.

The Taunton mother of two vanished on June 20th, 2000.

In 25 years, not a single sign of Debra has surfaced.

“I just don’t think this is a perfect crime. Somebody has to know something,” DeMoura said.

The last person to see Debra Melo was her husband, Luis Melo.

He told police that while they were driving along this stretch of Route 18 in Weymouth, he and Debra got into an argument.

He said she demanded he pull over, so she could get out of the car.

Debra has never been since.

“Did you ever believe that story about the fight?” I asked DeMoura.

“No. Absolutely not,” he said. He was very possessive. He wouldn’t let her out of his reach. He was just overprotective and very jealous of everything of her.”

I tried to talk to Luis Melo today, but no one answered the door at his house.

The last time I approached him, he was in no mood to talk to me.

The disappearance of Debra Melo continues to haunt her family.

On Friday night, her community will hold a Remembrance in Taunton’s Memorial Park for the 25th anniversary.

For Debra’s family, the search for justice, the search for Debra, does not end.

“Once there is closure, I would love for some of the, half of my life to start focusing on grandkids and my life now. But there’s no closure,” DeMoura said.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Debra Melo, you are urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police. 1.855.MA.SOLVE.

