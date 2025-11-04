Eversource changing gas bill to give customers clearer view of charges

Mass. — Eversource is making changes to the bill design for gas customers, aiming to provide clearer insights into charges.

The new bill design will include separate line items for supply, maintenance, infrastructure investment, and public benefits charges, making it easier for customers to understand their bills.

‘25 Investigates’ has reported on easier-to-read bills for months, highlighting the importance of transparency in billing.

Each charge will be listed as a separate line item on the bill, allowing customers to see exactly what they are paying for in terms of supply, maintenance, infrastructure investment, and public benefits.

This change is part of Eversource’s ongoing efforts to improve customer experience and billing transparency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group