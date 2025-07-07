Everett man held on $50k bail for allegedly crashing moped into trooper during July 4th gathering

REVERE, Mass. — 34-year-old Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud shook his head during his arraignment on Monday after being held on bail for his alleged role in a chaotic gathering on July Fourth.

The gathering resulted in a Massachusetts State Police trooper being struck and injured by a moped, allegedly driven by Abdullahmuhammud.

He was subsequently charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and failure to stop for police.

A Chelsea District Court judge ordered the Everett man to be held on $50,000 bail.

Outside of court Monday, Abdullahmuhammud’s father spoke off-camera with Boston 25 News, supporting him.

“My son is a good guy,” he said. “He’s a present Dad, full time Dad, he works. I think he wanted to let his head down one particular time and he got caught up in a situation which was unfortunate, but he’s a good guy.”

Authorities responded to hundreds of people in the Thornton Street area who they say posed a threat to public safety and set off illegal fireworks on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police say at one point, a moped drove through the crowd and hit a trooper— who is expected to be okay.

Less than two weeks ago, in a separate incident, another trooper was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run at revere beach. That trooper is still in critical condition.

Abdullahmuhammud is scheduled to be back in court on August 7.

