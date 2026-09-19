Everett City Hall to reopen Monday after cybersecurity incident

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Monday after an ongoing cybersecurity incident.

City Hall has been closed since Tuesday, September 8.

City officials said the incident impacted its internal network and technology systems.

Emergency services and schools were not affected by the incident.

The city’s Facebook page posted that basic municipal services will be available at the Connoly Center on Chelsea Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The details of the cybersecurity incident are still under investigation.

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