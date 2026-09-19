Holden man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mass. — A 50-year-old Holden man was killed after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a crash at 4:30 p.m. involving two cars and a motorcycle on Interstate 190 northbound.

Police said a motorcyclist was transported with serious injuries to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said one of the motor vehicle drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third driver had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

All lanes of the highway were closed until 7 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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