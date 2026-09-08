Everett City Hall closed Tuesday after cybersecurity incident

EVERETT, Mass. — The city of Everett announced that its city hall will be closed on Tuesday due to a cybersecurity incident.

City officials said the incident impacted its internal network and technology systems.

Everett police, fire department, DPW, public schools, and libraries will operate as normal.

Online bill payments and third-party online transactions were not impacted.

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The city said it is actively working to secure its systems and reopen operations.

City officials said a decision regarding City Hall operations will be made as more information becomes available.

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