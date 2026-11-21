BILLERICA, Mass. — Multiple homes in Billerica were evacuated Friday after a truck carrying insulation caught fire.

According to officials, police and firefighters responded to the area of 43 Nolte Road around 4:05 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the cargo area of a 2017 Isuzu box truck owned by a residential foam insulation company based in Mansfield.

Billerica fire officials said employees of the company discovered the truck’s cargo area was on fire while completing renovations at a home on Nolte Road.

The employees moved the truck from the driveway into the street, potentially preventing further fire damage.

Fire officials said the drums which contain the foam insulation in its liquid form material became unstable due to the fire.

Billerica firefighters and hazardous materials technicians from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ District 6 Hazmat Team worked to remove drums from the burned truck.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution, temporarily displacing 40 residents.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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