Two young girls recovering after being swept away from sandbar at Gloucester beach

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Three children were rescued by a passing boater after officials say they wandered off a sandbar and into the Annisquam River current Tuesday, which led them offshore.

The children were a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl, all of Lowell, according to authorities.

The passing boater was piloted by Gloucester native Christian Dagley, who helped rescue the trio. Dagley’s girlfriend and nurse, Keri Ann Perry, who was also on board, performed CPR on a 5-year-old.

“The youngest girl, the 5-year-old was face down unconscious, the 13-year-old was struggling and not staying afloat all that well, the 8-year-old boy was actually under water and just kind of his hand was up,” said Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith. “They literally just got in over their head and the water swept them away and we are where we find ourselves.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 5-year-old girl remained hospitalized in critical condition at Boston Children’s Hospital, while the 14-year-old girl was still in serious condition. The 8-year-old boy has since been treated and released.

The children were originally swimming at Wingaersheek Beach.

Their names haven’t been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

