3 kids hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after incident in water at North Shore yacht club

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Three kids are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after being pulled from the water at a North Shore yacht club on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of three people in the water at Annisquam Yacht Club in Gloucester around 7 p.m. launched a rescue operation, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

The victims were all rushed to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where one person was in critical condition, a second was in serious condition, and a third was in stable condition.

Smith told Boston 25 News that it’s unclear if a boat or jet ski crash led to the victims going into the water. He said they were picked up by a passing boater and turned over to emergency crews.

Gloucester water rescue

The Gloucester Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard also rushed to the scene to assist.

“We just saw the trucks flying by, and we came down and saw one person getting carted up into the ambulance here at the yacht club,” witness Zach Morris recalled.

Authorities didn’t reveal the victims’ names or how old they were.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

