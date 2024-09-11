Raging blaze tears through multiple businesses at Lynnfield shopping plaza

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Several businesses were damaged by a fire that tore through a shopping plaza in Lynnfield on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of the Old Towne Market complex at Post Office Square and saw flames shooting through the roof of multiple buildings.

Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis told Boston 25 News that he believes at least two businesses were still open at the time the blaze broke out. One of the property owners ran across the street and started banging on the fire station door.

The firefighters heard it, and quickly jumped into action, but even when they crossed the street, the Davis said there was already heavy fire through the roof.

Davis then rang six alarms to get more manpower to come and help.

According to Davis, the building is older where the attic is connected and runs the length of it, which posed a challenge for firefighters.

“My concern was not letting it burn from end to end,” Davis said. “We knew we were going to lose it toward the right end, the fireside down there, so we had as many ladder companies throw as much water supplies as they could.”

It’s unclear just how many businesses are damaged and how many are a total loss.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

