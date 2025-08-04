Police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A Newburyport Police officer was injured Monday after trying to conduct a motor vehicle stop, according to authorities.

Officials say that first responders were called to the area of 6 Plum Island Turnpike around 11 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a police motorcycle.

Police say the officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

According to investigators, the motorcycle officer was trying to stop a car on the turnpike and was driving with lights and sirens on when the collision occurred.

Police did not say if the driver of the vehicle is facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

