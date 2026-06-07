Mass. considers rolling back happy hour amid World Cup Preparations

BOSTON — State leaders are making decisions about allowing restaurants and bars to stay open later in Massachusetts.

Last week, the House passed a bill that would allow cities and towns to opt into a plan to create public alcohol consumption zones and extend last call by one hour, as late as 3 a.m.

Gov. Healey has stated she will support this measure if it reaches her desk.

The extended hours are intended to accommodate the World Cup’s late games, some of which start at midnight on the East Coast. This measure would only last until July 31st.

The Senate is expected to bring up the measure this week.

Senate President Karen Spilka has indicated she might take steps to allow certain communities to bring back happy hour, which Massachusetts banned in 1984 to curb excessive drinking and drunk driving accidents.

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) supports the uniform statewide cut-off limit on alcohol sales,” the organization said in a statement.

“This uniform time helps prevent barhopping to find one last drink at establishments with later closing times. Far too often, the search for “one last drink” results in drunk driving. Establishments across the Commonwealth must all have the same last call time."

Senate Spilka is scheduled to address business owners at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday.

The temporary extended bar hours legislation, if passed by the Senate, would remain in effect until July 31st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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