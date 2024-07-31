‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Lynn Public Schools releases statement after death of rising senior

LYNN, Mass. — After the body of a 17-year-old was pulled from a pond Tuesday afternoon, Lynn schools say grief counselors will be made available to those mourning the death of the rising senior.

Clinical staff will be made available to students, teachers, and staff at Lynn Classical High School Wednesday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. after the death of Brian Lopez, a “rising senior” at Lynn Classical, Lynn Public Schools said Wednesday.

“The loss of this young man has a deep impact on all of us, especially those who knew and loved him. Please join us in keeping Brian’s family in our thoughts and prayers as they move forward in the face of this unimaginable tragedy.” Lynn Public Schools said in a statement.

Lopez had been missing since last Friday. His body was recovered from Walden on the Saugus/ Lynnfield line around 4:30 p.m. after the Saugus Police Department was informed of the presence of the body by some young men who were fishing in Walden Pond.

Foul play is not suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death in the coming days.

“We would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, Lynn Fire Department, Environmental Police, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the numerous volunteers, and the many members of the Lynn Police Department for their assistance during this investigation,” Chief Christopher Reddy said. “We offer our sincere condolences and support to the family and friends of Brian Lopez during this difficult time.”

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker expressed similar sentiments.

“No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child,” Tucker said. “This was not the search conclusion anyone wanted, and our hearts are with the Lopez family.”

Those looking for comfort may also participate virtually by clicking the following Zoom link: https://lynnschools-org.zoom.us/j/82867182132?

The Meeting ID is 828 6718 2132 and the passcode is 608452.

