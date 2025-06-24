Flames shoot through roof of home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Crews battled extreme heat and flames Monday night after a home caught fire in Lawrence.

The blaze broke out on Camden Street around 10 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Cell phone video from the scene shows flames shooting from a window on the top floor.

No further information was immediately available.

