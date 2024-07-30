Federal charge filed against ex-Lawrence High School coach for alleged sex crimes against student

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A former Lawrence High School basketball coach is facing a federal charge for allegedly taking a former student out of state and sexually assaulting her.

Jesus Moore, 35, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of transportation to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. He self-surrendered and appeared in federal court on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Charging documents say on March 7, 2022, Moore transported a former Lawrence High School student, who was under 18, to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he gave her alcohol, and sexually assaulted her at a motel.

Moore was released on conditions to have no contact with the victim or any minor children, participate in home confinement and wear an electric monitoring device.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

