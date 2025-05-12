Have you seen her? Methuen Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenage girl reported missing out of Methuen.

Estrella Coronado, 16, was reported missing to police on Saturday, police said in a social media post early Monday afternoon.

She was last seen in the area of Pinedale Avenue in Methuen at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Missing Methuen girl (Methuen Police Department)

Police described her as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black top and sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

