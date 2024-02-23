Lawrence High School basketball coach accused of felonious sexual assault of a female student

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A basketball coach from Lawrence High School is accused of felonious sexual assault involving a female student, according to police in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Investigators in New Hamshire say Jesus Moore, who lives in Manchester, turned himself in to police earlier on Thursday, related to an alleged assault from 2022.

Moore’s Linkedin profile indicates he is the head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Lawrence High School. Boston 25 has reached out to officials in Lawrence for comment.

“On February 7, 2024, Manchester Police were notified by Lawrence, Massachusetts Police about an alleged sexual assault that had taken place in Manchester,” according to a statement from police. “Lawrence Police had been approached by SafeSport, an independent non-profit that focuses on abuse prevention, education, and accountability in the sports community.”

“Through the investigation, police learned that 34-year-old Jesus Moore of Manchester, a basketball coach at Lawrence High School had arranged for a female student to get a ride to Manchester, gave her alcohol, and sexually assaulted her at a Manchester motel,” according to police.

Moore’s bail was set at $1000 cash, according to police.

He will be arraigned in Manchester District Court on March 27, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

