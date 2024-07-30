Essex County

Body of missing Lynn teen pulled from Saugus pond, sources say

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
LYNN, Mass. — Sources say they’ve notified the family of missing teen Brian Lopez that his body was pulled unresponsive from a pond on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old had been missing since last Friday and was last seen walking on Myrtle Street in Lynn.

Several law enforcement entities converged on Walden Pond on the Saugus/Lynnfield line on Tuesday to search for Lopez.

His body was recovered around 4:30 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

