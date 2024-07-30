Body of missing Lynn teen pulled from Saugus pond, sources say

LYNN, Mass. — Sources say they’ve notified the family of missing teen Brian Lopez that his body was pulled unresponsive from a pond on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old had been missing since last Friday and was last seen walking on Myrtle Street in Lynn.

Several law enforcement entities converged on Walden Pond on the Saugus/Lynnfield line on Tuesday to search for Lopez.

His body was recovered around 4:30 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

BREAKING : source confirms body of 17-year-old Brian Lopez missing from Lynn since last Friday has been located in Walden Pond in Saugus. Family has been notified. More @boston25 5/6 g — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group