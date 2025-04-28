Gloucester Police officer on leave amid ‘ongoing FBI investigation,’ authorities say

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a Gloucester Police officer was placed on leave Monday amid an ongoing investigation by the FBI.

According to Chief Edward Conley, the FBI executed search warrants at two private residences in the city, including one owned by a Gloucester Police officer, in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The police officer, whose identity was not released, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“At this time, there is no information indicating that the investigation is related to any conduct performed while on duty or related to their duties as a Gloucester Police Department employee,” police wrote in a press release.

Gloucester Police previously categorized this as a cybercrime investigation but have since issued a retraction. Boston 25 News has reached out to both police and the FBI for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

