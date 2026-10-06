‘Energy emergency’: Gov. Healey proposes $680 checks for Mass. families facing higher heating bills

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents facing sharply higher heating bills this winter could soon see additional financial assistance under a new emergency plan announced Monday by Gov. Maura Healey.

With temperatures dropping across the state and energy costs continuing to climb, Healey declared a state of emergency over rising energy prices and unveiled relief measures to help families manage winter heating expenses.

According to the governor, home heating oil prices have surged 73% compared to the same time last year. The average cost is now about $6.12 per gallon, meaning it could cost more than $1,000 to fill a typical residential oil tank.

“As we enter the winter months, everybody is getting hurt by what this war is costing us,” Healey said while announcing the new measures.

The proposals include a one-time payment of $680 for eligible middle-income households. State officials said roughly 50,000 families could qualify. The benefit targets households that earn too much to receive traditional low-income energy assistance but still struggle with rising costs.

The administration is also expanding the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program. Under the proposal, a family of four earning less than $100,000 annually could qualify for between $500 and more than $1,000 in assistance.

In addition, electric customers are expected to see temporary reductions in certain charges during the winter months, providing additional savings on utility bills.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue criticized the governor’s approach and offered an alternative.

“I’ll cut energy bills by 33% by eliminating climate taxes that have nothing to do with how much energy you actually use,” Minogue said in a statement. “I’ll abolish the unfunded, unenforceable net-zero mandate.”

State officials have also launched a website where residents can learn more about available assistance programs and determine whether they qualify for energy relief.

The announcement comes as forecasters warn that colder temperatures are on the way, serving as an early reminder for Massachusetts families to prepare for potentially expensive heating bills in the months ahead.

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