Emergency hearing scheduled in Lindsay Clancy murder case

DUXBURY, Mass. — An emergency hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the case against Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children and then attempting to take her own life.

Attorneys for Clancy are seeking a ruling on how she will be transported to court each day during her upcoming murder trial. Clancy, who was left paralyzed following her suicide attempt, is currently at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Her lawyers argue she should be transported by ambulance. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, however, says they plan to bring her to court in a wheelchair-accessible van.

Clancy’s trial is scheduled for July, but she is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a separate hearing.

In November 2025, Plymouth County Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan denied a defense motion to move Clancy’s murder trial to Boston, despite concerns over extensive media coverage. He also agreed to postpone the trial by five months to July 20, 2026. It had been scheduled for February 9.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Reddington has maintained that Clancy, whom he has described as a “troubled soul,” had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of the deaths of her three kids.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. Court documents also revealed that Clancy used her cell phone and her journal to document her mental state and her feelings about her children, in addition to keeping track of her medications and researching ways to kill.

Before the deaths of the kids, Clancy used maps on her phone to determine how long it would take to go to and from a restaurant and then texted her husband, Patrick, who was working in his home office, to pick up a takeout order.

He agreed to pick up the food, and while he was gone, his wife allegedly took the lives of their children. In February 2023, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague described in court the moment Patrick returned home with the takeout order.

Patrick was heard “screaming in agony and shock” as he located his children, face down on the floor, with the bands used to strangle them tied around their necks, according to Sprague. “He yells out, ‘She killed the kids!’” Sprague added.

Clancy’s husband told The New Yorker in an interview published in October 2024 that he didn’t blame Lindsay for what happened and didn’t express anger with her.

