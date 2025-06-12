Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson announces when she will leave office

BOSTON — Embattled Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said Thursday she will officially resign at the beginning of next month.

Fernandes Anderson said on social media that she has formally submitted her letter of resignation and that her last day as the District 7 city councilor will be on July 4.

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve you, my neighbors, my community, my people," Fernandes Anderson wrote on social media. “Every policy I wrote, every budget line I fought for, every block I walked was rooted in love and loyalty to you, District 7.”

Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty in May to federal public corruption charges. She is accused of awarding as a bonus to a relative working in her city council office.

Fernandes Anderson was facing financial troubles when she hired a relative to her staff and “hatched a scheme to funnel taxpayer money into her own pocket,” federal investigators alleged.

Fernandes Anderson allegedly launched a kickback scheme by hiring someone related to her in late 2022. It’s further alleged that she falsely represented to the city that she and the staff member were not related.

As part of the scheme, Fernandes Anderson allegedly agreed to pay the staffer a $13,000 bonus on the condition that part of it would be returned to her. U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said that the bonus was more than twice as much as what the rest of her staff was making in combined bonuses.

At the time of receiving the payment, Fernandes Anderson was facing financial troubles, including missing rent and car payments and incurring bank overdraft fees which resulted in low daily balances, according to prosecutors. She had also been slapped with an Ethics Commission fine.

Fernandes Anderson said Thursday she has been conducting transition meetings over the last month to ensure a smooth process.

Her office hours will also remain unchanged over the next few weeks.

“Thank you for trusting me, challenging me, and building with me,” Fernandes Anderson concluded her social post. “While my chapter as your Councilor ends, my service to this community continues in new forms. I leave you not with an end, but with the tools to keep going, stronger and together.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group