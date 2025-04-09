Embattled city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson dodges questions about plea deal, resignation

BOSTON — Embattled District 7 Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson dodged questions at Boston City Hall one day after announcing she’ll be pleading guilty to federal public corruption charges.

The 46-year-old formally apologized and announced her imminent resignation in a statement on Tuesday.

The developments in the alleged kickback scheme involving a relative she hired did not stop Fernandes Anderson from showing up to work on Wednesday.

She referenced a “transition plan” during a meeting to discuss Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposed $4.8 billion budget plan.

However, Fernandes Anderson did not provide any answers, including when she’ll be leaving office.

“Can we wait until after the meeting?” Fernandes Anderson told media outlets. “I’ll give my word. I’ll be back.”

She promised she would speak after the meeting wrapped but did not keep her word.

Fernandes Anderson briefly approached reporters who were waiting for her and then walked back into her office without making a comment.

“She shouldn’t be in office. Those kind of people like that,” said District 7 resident Patrick Williams. “It gives us a bad name.”

Residents in Fernandes Anderson’s district of Roxbury, Dorchester, and parts of the South End told Boston 25 News they are outraged she’s still in office.

“I think it’s disgusting and pretty low as hell,” said another resident. “For you to be back dooring everybody is crazy!”

A plea hearing date for Fernandes Anderson has not yet been scheduled by the court.

According to federal prosecutors, Anderson has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.

A copy of the plea agreement shows four counts are being dropped in the case.

An indictment said Anderson doled out a $13,000 bonus to a relative she hired on the condition that $7,000 be kicked back to her to help her pay a fine following an ethics investigation.

“I believe the public has lost faith in the Boston City Council. We need to regain that,” said District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn.

Councilor Flynn has been calling for a standalone ethics committee for Boston City Council and for city councilors to release state and federal taxes.

Other city leaders also believe steps need to be taken to regain public trust.

“Ever since I’ve been in an elected position, I’ve heard a lot of people saying that the city council is a clown show, and we’re not professional,” said At-Large Councilor Erin Murphy. “I do take it personally because I take my role very seriously.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will be providing support and outreach to District 7 as Anderson Fernandes departs.

It’s unclear when or whether there will be special election to replace Fernandes Anderson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

