Elderly Rutland woman furious at caretaker who allegedly turned home into an erotic massage parlor

RUTLAND, Mass. — A 78-year-old woman from Rutland had a strong message for her former caretaker, Maria Martin, 38, accused of trashing her home and turning it into an erotic massage parlor.

“I would tell her to go to H**l,” said Sheila, the owner of the home.

Police say she was receiving medical care at a facility for roughly 6 months. She returned last week to find her home flipped.

“I had no idea,” she said. “I was just in shock.”

Martin is facing multiple charges and appeared in front of a judge on Friday.

She reportedly moved in with Sheila last year as a caretaker and has been living at the home and operating the illicit business while she received treatment.

Rutland Police Det. Cassandra DeSousa claimed Martin had changed the locks on the front door and back door of the home.

“[Martin] locked her out of her own house and completely destroyed it,” she told Boston 25 Friday. “There were things piling up, there was drug paraphernalia on the tables. Some of her belongings were missing.”

Police say ads online and neighbor reports led them to the home-run illicit business while Sheila was away.

They say she was operating inside the home while Sheila was paying for the home.

Neighbors told Boston 25 that over the last few months, they’ve noticed increased traffic in the quiet area.

Martin faced several charges on Friday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

