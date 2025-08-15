Woman posing as caretaker turned elderly resident’s home into erotic massage parlor, police say

RUTLAND, Mass. — A woman is facing elder abuse charges after police say she transformed an elderly Massachusetts woman’s home into an erotic massage parlor, while simultaneously ransacking and destroying the residence.

Maria Martin, 38, of Fall River, is charged with larceny from a building, vandalizing property, and permitting abuse of an elder or disabled person, according to the Rutland Police Department.

Martin moved in with an elderly Rutland woman under the guise of being a “caretaker,” and after some time, that resident left the home for extended care at a medical facility, investigators allege.

When the resident later returned to her home, she found that her locks had been changed and that Martin and her boyfriend had been squatting in her home, according to police.

Rutland home left in squalor (Rutland Police Department)

“She came home to find that her home was in squalor, littered with drug paraphernalia, that several of her possessions had been stolen, and that parts of her house were destroyed,” police said in a statement. “Investigating officers also found evidence suggesting that Martin had been operating an illicit erotic massage service out of the residence.”

Martin was subsequently arrested and arraigned in East Brookfield District Court. She is currently being held at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office on $5,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

