Elderly man helped from Randolph house fire as crews battle heat and humidity

RANDOLPH, Mass. — An elderly man was rescued from a burning home in Randolph early Wednesday morning as firefighters battled heavy flames and challenging heat and humidity.

Police first reported seeing smoke in the area around 3:30 a.m. Fire crews responded to Harris Street in Randolph, where fire was shooting from the back corner of the home.

Firefighters found one elderly man inside. He was alert and conscious. They helped him out, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Randolph Fire Chief says it took about 45 minutes to put the flames out.

The heat and humidity were a big factor in why a second alarm was struck, and several surrounding companies from Braintree, Milton, and Avon were called in to help.

“Rehab is key on days like this with the temperature and the humidity levels where they are. We have to continue to make sure the firefighters drink water and make sure no one gets hurt,” said Randolph Fire Chief Paul Frew.

The chief says an addition was added on, and it appears there was a faulty spotlight on the back corner of the house. He says that it may have caused the fire.

No firefighters were hurt, but the Sparks Association responded with cold drinks, snacks, and cold water with towels to make sure the firefighters stayed cool and hydrated.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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