BOSTON — Dozens of protesters chanted on the steps of the Boston Public Library after the killing of a 26-year-old Colombian man in Maine on Monday.

The fatal shooting in Biddeford, ME has sparked even more protests across the country. Last week, a 52-year-old man from Texas was also shot and killed on his way to work after federal agents driving unmarked vehicles pursued his vehicle.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents attempted to stop the man’s vehicle in Maine when he tried to flee, prompting an officer to open fire out of concern for public safety.

Federal officials said the man had been ordered to leave the country and described the vehicle as being used as a threat.

Meanwhile, a crowd in Boston demanded change roughly 24 hours after the shooting.

“We won’t put up with ICE,” chanted the crowd. They continued, “End ICE’s reign.”

‘We won’t put up with ICE’: Demonstration forms in Boston after fatal shootings in Maine, Texas

Organizer for Boston’s Party for Socialism and Liberation Ximena Hasbach spoke to Boston 25 during the demonstration in Boston.

“We are so outraged seeing another one of our community members murdered yesterday, right here in New England,” she said. “As you can hear, we are chanting for “ICE out.” We want ICE abolished. We want a full pathway to citizenship for our immigrant brothers and sisters.”

Another protester added, “I’m enraged and full of grief about the state of the United States, about the loss... Our power comes in numbers, and you can protect your neighbors and protect your community by being a part of your community.”

Massachusetts’ GOP chair Amy Carnevale released a statement in light of the shooting Monday and protests that have followed.

It reads:

“It is crucial to keep our communities safe by holding criminals accountable, no matter their immigration status. The efforts of our federal law enforcement partners are commendable and I support additional training. Officers have removed dangerous criminals from our streets, making Massachusetts a safer place for families. However, Governor Healey and Mayor Wu’s steadfast support for sanctuary policies is placing politics above public safety. Their refusal to cooperate with federal authorities remains a direct threat to the safety of our residents, allowing violent offenders to walk free instead of being held accountable.”

“Massachusetts needs leaders who prioritize public safety and work with federal agencies to protect our communities, not ideologues who allow criminals to remain in the Commonwealth. While Governor Healey and Mayor Wu continue to ignore the danger posed by sanctuary policies, the MassGOP remains committed to ensuring that public safety comes first and that law enforcement has the tools and support it needs to do its job.”

“Public safety is not a political issuel it’s a matter of common sense. It’s time to put the safety of our communities above partisan politics.”

The organizers for the event are also planning a second demonstration in Boston at 4 pm Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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