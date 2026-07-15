Investigation underway after one person found shot near Boston Common

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot on Bromfield Street, near the Boston Common.

According to police on scene, the victim was found near Suffolk University Law School and was reportedly knocking on doors on campus before being located.

He told police he was shot somewhere in the area of Summer and Arch Street.

Bromfield Street was closed for three hours while officers continued their investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Additional information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group