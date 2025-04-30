Edaville Family Theme Park puts rides and attractions up for auction

CARVER, Mass. — Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver is auctioning up dozens of rides and attractions as the park makes room for King Richard’s Faire.

The park will be auctioning off dozens of amusement rides, train cars, and animated dinosaurs as the park begins renovations.

According to a brochure, the auction begins on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Edaville’s Carver location off Route 58. All items must be removed from the property by May 15.

Some of the items up for auction include Flying Turtles, Crazy Bus, Tilting Tobey, Sky Tower, Rockin Tub and Elis Ferris Wheel.

The new location of the King Richard’s Faire will allow the fair to grow bigger and better than ever.

Edaville first opened in 1947 as Edaville Railroad and has grown into a family favorite attraction.

To see the full list of rides, games, and attractions up for auction, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group