Eastham community grieves after woman found dead, husband still missing after falling through ice

EASTHAM, Mass. — People in Eastham have started leaving flowers in the area where a couple went missing on the ice.

Police say a woman died after falling through the ice this weekend by Bee’s River at First Encounter Beach.

Her husband is still missing.

“This is such a horrible tragedy,” said Joe Guiles, who lives nearby. “The tragedy is just, who are they, where are they from, driving down here we were saying, gee did they walk here, did they leave a car here? So there’s all these unknown questions about these poor people and what a way to go.”

Eastham Police say officers went onto the ice to try to rescue the woman, who was found about 30 feet offshore Saturday morning.

Two officers also fell through the ice, but they were able to get themselves out of the water.

“It’s extremely rare to see the water frozen like this, this far out and this thick,” said Guiles.

Police believe the couple was walking their dog Saturday morning when they fell through the ice.

Officers were able to find the dog, who’s now with extended family.

“Maybe they need to have some type of a notice put up for people who just don’t realize how dangerous this could be,” said Guiles.

Police spent several hours throughout the weekend searching for the missing husband with drones and dive teams, but they’re suspending the search until the ice conditions are safer for first responders to go back out there.

“The water is still moving underneath, so who knows what could possibly happen or where the poor guy could be,” said Guiles.

Police have not identified the couple who went missing yet.

Both the fire and police departments send their heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families during this difficult time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

