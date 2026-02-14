Woman deceased after falling through ice, search parties looking for husband in Eastham

EASTHAM, MASS. — A woman is deceased after falling through the ice, and Eastham officials are currently searching for her husband at First Encounter Beach.

Two police officers were also rushed to the hospital after they fell through the ice in attempt to save her life.

According to police, at 9:07 a.m. this morning, the department received a report of a loose dog at the First Encounter Beach parking lot.

The caller reported that the dog was wet and appeared to be in distress.

When an officer arrived on scene, he heard a woman screaming for help in the area of Bee’s River.

The officer located the female, who had fallen through the ice into the water.

The officer went out onto the ice and attempted to pull the woman out of the water, however attempting to save her, the ice gave way and the officer and the woman were completely submerged into the water.

Eastham Police said a second officer arrived on scene and observed the officer that had entered the water attempting to pull himself back up onto the ice.

The second officer attempted to go out onto the ice where the female had entered the water, however, as he made his way to that location the ice gave way and he fell into the water up to his waist.

Both officers were able to successfully make it back to the shore.

Rescue efforts were initiated, and the two officers were transported to the hospital.

As rescuers were searching for the water, an on-scene investigation revealed that the female party may have been out walking with her husband and dog.

Based on items located in their vehicle and a check of their residence, it was determined that it was possible that the husband may have fallen through the ice prior to the officer’s arrival.

At 11:12 a.m., the Tech Team located the female party under the ice. She was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Tech Team is currently continuing to search the water for the husband. The area is still an active scene, and the public should avoid the area.

The name of the deceased female and the missing male are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The Cape & the Islands District Attorney said they are aware of the incident and are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group