Search suspended for missing man after wife found dead in Eastham ice incident

EASTHAM, MASS. — The search has concluded for the day for a man who reportedly fell through the ice yesterday. His wife was found deceased after police said the couple had been out walking their dog.

Two officers were also transported to the hospital after falling through the ice while attempting to save her.

The initial 911 caller reported that the dog was wet and appeared to be in distress. When an officer arrived at the scene, he heard a woman screaming for help in the area of Bee’s River.

According to Eastham police, at 7 a.m. members of the Eastham Police and Fire Departments returned to Bee’s River at First Encounter Beach to conduct a follow-up search.

An Eastham Police drone was deployed for approximately two hours, providing an aerial view of the entire Bee’s River area. An on-foot search of the accessible shoreline was also conducted.

The search concluded at approximately 9 a.m., with the second victim still not located. Police said additional search efforts will resume when ice conditions change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

