Early Winter: Snow piling up on Mount Washington

Amid a slow fall foliage season in New England, it may feel like autumn has hardly begun. But over 6,000 feet above sea level, it may as well be the thick of winter.

On Monday, the crews working on the Mount Washington Auto Road shared photos of the snow piling up and at the Mount Washington Observatory. Everything from the building, stairs and the construction is covered with an icy coat after a week-long stretch of freezing fog and near-zero visibility.

“Sunshine this morning revealed a thick coating of rime ice and 4.5 inches of new snowfall resulting from the extended period of wintry weather,” the observatory shared Tuesday morning.

The first flakes of the season fell on the summit of Mount Washington on August 31.

Mount Washington (Mount Washington Observatory)

