Say it ain’t snow: First flakes of season fall atop Mt. Washington as temps dip below freezing

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — The calendar still says August but it felt and looked a lot like winter atop New Hampshire’s Mount Washington on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Mount Washington Observatory reported the first snowfall of 2023-24 as temperatures at the summit of New England’s highest peak dipped below freezing for the first time since early June.

“This morning, the summit is seeing temperatures dip below freezing for the first time since early June and we have also observed the first glaze, ice, and snowflakes of the 2023/24 season,” the observatory wrote in the post.

The ice and snow were limited to points above 6,000 feet and the observatory noted that it was expected to melt quickly, but hikers are still urged to dress for the conditions.

“Thursday will remain cold and windy on the higher terrain, so pack/dress like you would for an autumn hike,” the observatory added.

