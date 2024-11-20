Early Christmas gift? Gas station chain with many New England locations offering big fuel discount

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A gas station chain with many locations in New England is offering customers a big discount on fuel ahead of the holidays.

Circle K is hosting “Circle K Fuel Day” at all its locations that sell gas across the United States from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

During those three hours, Circle K says customers will receive 40 cents off every gallon of gas pumped.

In a post on its website, Circle K wrote, “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save BIG and start your holiday season off right!”

More than 5,000 Circle K locations across the United States are participating in the Fuel Day promotion including gas station locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

The participating Massachusetts locations are as follows:

181 Pelham Street, Methuen

32 Knipe Road in Haverhill

24 Rocky Hill Road in Amesbury

448 Salem Street in Wakefield

323 Highland Avenue in Salem

1385 Pleasant Street in Bridgewater

47 Harding Street in Middleboro

4 Chace Road in Freetown

68 South Main Street in Freetown

1400 Russell Road in Westfield

1 Sunderland Road in Whately

1 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield

223 Mohawk Terrace in Greenfield

