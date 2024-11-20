Local

Early Christmas gift? Gas station chain with many New England locations offering big fuel discount

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
The woman was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Stolen gas Police says a woman used a rewards card scheme to get 7,000 gallons of gas without paying for it (PhotoTalk/Getty Images)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A gas station chain with many locations in New England is offering customers a big discount on fuel ahead of the holidays.

Circle K is hosting “Circle K Fuel Day” at all its locations that sell gas across the United States from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

During those three hours, Circle K says customers will receive 40 cents off every gallon of gas pumped.

In a post on its website, Circle K wrote, “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save BIG and start your holiday season off right!”

More than 5,000 Circle K locations across the United States are participating in the Fuel Day promotion including gas station locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

The participating Massachusetts locations are as follows:

  • 181 Pelham Street, Methuen
  • 32 Knipe Road in Haverhill
  • 24 Rocky Hill Road in Amesbury
  • 448 Salem Street in Wakefield
  • 323 Highland Avenue in Salem
  • 1385 Pleasant Street in Bridgewater
  • 47 Harding Street in Middleboro
  • 4 Chace Road in Freetown
  • 68 South Main Street in Freetown
  • 1400 Russell Road in Westfield
  • 1 Sunderland Road in Whately
  • 1 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield
  • 223 Mohawk Terrace in Greenfield

To view a full list of participating locations across New England, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read