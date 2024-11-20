Early Christmas gift? Gas station chain with many New England locations offering big fuel discount

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A gas station chain with many locations in New England is offering customers a big discount on fuel ahead of the holidays.
Circle K is hosting “Circle K Fuel Day” at all its locations that sell gas across the United States from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
During those three hours, Circle K says customers will receive 40 cents off every gallon of gas pumped.
In a post on its website, Circle K wrote, “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save BIG and start your holiday season off right!”
More than 5,000 Circle K locations across the United States are participating in the Fuel Day promotion including gas station locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.
The participating Massachusetts locations are as follows:
- 181 Pelham Street, Methuen
- 32 Knipe Road in Haverhill
- 24 Rocky Hill Road in Amesbury
- 448 Salem Street in Wakefield
- 323 Highland Avenue in Salem
- 1385 Pleasant Street in Bridgewater
- 47 Harding Street in Middleboro
- 4 Chace Road in Freetown
- 68 South Main Street in Freetown
- 1400 Russell Road in Westfield
- 1 Sunderland Road in Whately
- 1 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield
- 223 Mohawk Terrace in Greenfield
