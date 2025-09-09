Dump truck crash causes serious traffic detours in Ashburnham

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A crash involving a dump truck in Worcester County caused a serious traffic detour on Tuesday.

Ashby Road from Stowell Road to Holt Road in Ashburnham was closed after a dump truck ended up teetering on its side.

Ashburnham police alerted drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

