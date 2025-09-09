Local

Dump truck crash causes serious traffic detours in Ashburnham

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Dump truck crash causes serious traffic detours in Ashburnham
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A crash involving a dump truck in Worcester County caused a serious traffic detour on Tuesday.

Ashby Road from Stowell Road to Holt Road in Ashburnham was closed after a dump truck ended up teetering on its side.

Ashburnham police alerted drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read