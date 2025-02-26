Drugs, guns, cash: Two men arrested after person shot, house break in Boston

BOSTON — Boston Police on Wednesday released a photograph of a bust at a Boston home where drugs, a high-capacity feeding device, ammunition and cash were seized, just days after two men were arrested and a third was shot during an apparent house break.

Daquan Flowers, 24, of Boston and Don’Quell Mayes, 23, of Stoughton were arrested Sunday night and charged with breaking and entering nighttime for a felony in connection with an incident at a home on Dabney Street, police said Wednesday.

Officers recovered multiple paper folds of heroin and crack cocaine from Mayes, who faces additional charges of possession of Class A and possession of Class B, police said. Both men were expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The scene unfolded around 10 p.m. Sunday, when police responded to the area of 66 Dabney St. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw two people standing in the side yard of 98 Dabney St. wearing masks and holding a black duffle bag, police said.

As officers got out of their cruisers, the two people began to “flee in a full sprint” and officers ran after them on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect in the area of 14 Circuit St., and a second suspect in the area of 61 Walnut Ave., police said.

Boston drugs seized Dabney Street (Boston Police)

Officers began to canvass the area and found a third person shot on the staircase adjacent to 98 Dabney St. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The next day, around 10:37 p.m. Monday, Boston detectives executed a search warrant at 66 Dabney St.

There, detectives recovered approximately 1.5 Kilos of crack cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana, a high capacity feeding device, ammunition, and approximately $16,270 in cash, police said.

Officers were able to speak with the victim, and conducted a protective sweep of the building, police said.

Video evidence obtained by investigators shows one of the suspects kicking the front door and all three suspects entering the home, police said.

Investigators found a discarded Glock magazine capable of holding 30 rounds in front of 66 Dabney St.

After reviewing the video, investigators determined that the people detained were the suspects who broke into 66 Dabney St.

The victim/third suspect is currently being guarded by officers at a local hospital, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group