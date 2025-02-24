One person suffers non-life-threatening injures after shooting on Dabney Street

BOSTON — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10 PM when officers were dispatched to the area of Dabney and Fountain Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The scene remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

